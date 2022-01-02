Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen believes Southern Punjab left-arm spinner Ali Usman is a future star in the making.

This comes after the 28-year-old finished as the highest wicket-taker in the recently-concluded edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Usman took 43 wickets in nine matches, which included two five-wicket hauls, at an average of 27.93.

The highest wicket taker in the QEA Trophy so far. Future Star ⭐️ https://t.co/98hYqka4GW — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) November 18, 2021

“The highest wicket-taker in the QEA Trophy so far. Future star,” Tareen said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: They could easily walk into any international team, Greg Chappell on world-class Pakistan trio

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 1 ( 12.5 % ) Karachi Kings 3 ( 37.5 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3 ( 37.5 % ) Multan Sultans 0 ( 0 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 0 ( 0 % ) Quetta Gladiators 1 ( 12.5 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 1 ( 12.5 % ) Karachi Kings 3 ( 37.5 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3 ( 37.5 % ) Multan Sultans 0 ( 0 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 0 ( 0 % ) Quetta Gladiators 1 ( 12.5 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...