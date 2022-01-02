Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen believes Southern Punjab left-arm spinner Ali Usman is a future star in the making.
This comes after the 28-year-old finished as the highest wicket-taker in the recently-concluded edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Usman took 43 wickets in nine matches, which included two five-wicket hauls, at an average of 27.93.
The highest wicket taker in the QEA Trophy so far. Future Star ⭐️ https://t.co/98hYqka4GW
— Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) November 18, 2021
“The highest wicket-taker in the QEA Trophy so far. Future star,” Tareen said on Twitter.
