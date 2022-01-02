Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia batsman Greg Chappell said Pakistan captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi could easily walk into any international team.

The trio have played a pivotal role in all the success the Pakistan team have enjoyed as of late.

Due to this, Chappell branded Azam, Rizwan and Afridi as “world-class”.

Greg Chappell writing in the SMH "Pakistan's national side always has some amazing talent, which has not always been harnessed. Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi are world-class cricketers who would easily walk into other top international teams" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 23, 2021

“Pakistan’s national side always has some amazing talent, which has not always been harnessed. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi are world-class cricketers who would easily walk into other top international teams,” he wrote for the Sydney Morning Herald as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38341 ( 12.77 % ) Babar Azam 221162 ( 73.63 % ) Steve Smith 5965 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7479 ( 2.49 % ) Kane Williamson 12773 ( 4.25 % ) Joe Root 980 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1861 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 594 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7848 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 921 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 618 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1809 ( 0.6 % ) Back

