Former Australia batsman Greg Chappell said Pakistan captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi could easily walk into any international team.
The trio have played a pivotal role in all the success the Pakistan team have enjoyed as of late.
Due to this, Chappell branded Azam, Rizwan and Afridi as “world-class”.
“Pakistan’s national side always has some amazing talent, which has not always been harnessed. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi are world-class cricketers who would easily walk into other top international teams,” he wrote for the Sydney Morning Herald as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
