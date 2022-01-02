They could easily walk into any international team, Greg Chappell on world-class Pakistan trio

Posted on by
Greg Chappell said Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi could easily walk into any international team

Greg Chappell: “Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi are world-class cricketers who would easily walk into other top international teams”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia batsman Greg Chappell said Pakistan captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi could easily walk into any international team.

The trio have played a pivotal role in all the success the Pakistan team have enjoyed as of late.

Due to this, Chappell branded Azam, Rizwan and Afridi as “world-class”.

“Pakistan’s national side always has some amazing talent, which has not always been harnessed. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi are world-class cricketers who would easily walk into other top international teams,” he wrote for the Sydney Morning Herald as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His performances have proven me wrong, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan player who has been thriving

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply