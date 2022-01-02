Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said Babar Azam has proven him wrong with his performances as captain.

Afridi had doubts about whether Azam would be able to lead the team and have a major impact with the bat.

But, he has done both really well, which has led to the Pakistan team thriving as of late.

Azam recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance, where Pakistan reached the semi-finals.

He amassed 303 runs in six games during the tournament, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the three T20 Internationals against Bangladesh, which the men in green won 3-0, he failed to have much of an impact as he only made 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

However, he regained his form in the 2-0 Test series win as he accumulated 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Most recently, he scored 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the 3-0 T20 series win against the West Indies.

“With his performance as captain, he has proven me wrong,” Afridi was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Had my doubts about him, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan player with great leadership skills

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38341 ( 12.77 % ) Babar Azam 221164 ( 73.63 % ) Steve Smith 5965 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7479 ( 2.49 % ) Kane Williamson 12773 ( 4.25 % ) Joe Root 980 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1861 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 595 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7848 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 921 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 618 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1809 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38341 ( 12.77 % ) Babar Azam 221164 ( 73.63 % ) Steve Smith 5965 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7479 ( 2.49 % ) Kane Williamson 12773 ( 4.25 % ) Joe Root 980 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1861 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 595 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7848 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 921 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 618 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1809 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...