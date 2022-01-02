Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan icon Shahid Afridi admitted he had doubts about Babar Azam’s ability to captain the national team.
Azam currently leads Pakistan in all three formats, and the men in green have enjoyed a lot of success lately.
They reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after going unbeaten in the group stage.
After that, they beat Bangladesh 3-0 in a T20 series and 2-0 in the Test series that followed.
Most recently, Azam’s side whitewashed the West Indies 3-0 in their T20 series.
Given how well the national team has been doing under Azam’s leadership, Afridi admitted that the 27-year-old has proven that he is capable of being a strong captain.
“I had my doubts about Babar’s ability to lead the team,” Afridi was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
