Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan icon Shahid Afridi admitted he had doubts about Babar Azam’s ability to captain the national team.

Azam currently leads Pakistan in all three formats, and the men in green have enjoyed a lot of success lately.

They reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after going unbeaten in the group stage.

After that, they beat Bangladesh 3-0 in a T20 series and 2-0 in the Test series that followed.

Most recently, Azam’s side whitewashed the West Indies 3-0 in their T20 series.

Given how well the national team has been doing under Azam’s leadership, Afridi admitted that the 27-year-old has proven that he is capable of being a strong captain.

“I had my doubts about Babar’s ability to lead the team,” Afridi was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Concerned he would be under a lot of stress, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan player with a lot on his plate

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38341 ( 12.77 % ) Babar Azam 221164 ( 73.63 % ) Steve Smith 5965 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7479 ( 2.49 % ) Kane Williamson 12773 ( 4.25 % ) Joe Root 980 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1861 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 595 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7848 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 921 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 618 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1809 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38341 ( 12.77 % ) Babar Azam 221164 ( 73.63 % ) Steve Smith 5965 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7479 ( 2.49 % ) Kane Williamson 12773 ( 4.25 % ) Joe Root 980 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1861 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 595 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7848 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 921 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 618 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1809 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...