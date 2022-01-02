Had my doubts about him, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan player with great leadership skills

Shahid Afridi said he had his doubts about Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Shahid Afridi: “I had my doubts about Babar’s ability to lead the team”

Pakistan icon Shahid Afridi admitted he had doubts about Babar Azam’s ability to captain the national team.

Azam currently leads Pakistan in all three formats, and the men in green have enjoyed a lot of success lately.

They reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after going unbeaten in the group stage.

After that, they beat Bangladesh 3-0 in a T20 series and 2-0 in the Test series that followed.

Most recently, Azam’s side whitewashed the West Indies 3-0 in their T20 series.

Given how well the national team has been doing under Azam’s leadership, Afridi admitted that the 27-year-old has proven that he is capable of being a strong captain.

“I had my doubts about Babar’s ability to lead the team,” Afridi was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

