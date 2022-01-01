Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Shahid Afridi said he hopes left-arm quick bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi proves him wrong after becoming captain of the Lahore Qalandars.

Shahid felt that Shaheen should have waited before taking on the leadership role, but with the 21-year-old having made his decision, he hopes Shaheen will continue to shine.

“I’m happy that he has decided to accept this responsibility and I hope that he proves me wrong,” Shahid was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shahid played for the Multan Sultans in PSL 6, but will now represent the Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

PSL 7 is set to be played from January 27 to February 27.

