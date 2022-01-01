Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi didn’t listen to him when he gave him some advice.

Shahid noted that he advised Shaheen not to accept the Lahore Qalandars captaincy as he should be focusing on his bowling.

However, the 21-year-old opted to take charge of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise and will now lead them in PSL 7, which is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

“As he is also an Afridi, he didn’t listen to me,” Shahid was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shahid played for the Multan Sultans in PSL 6, but will feature for the Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming season of the popular T20 competition.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wanted him to focus more on his bowling, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan player who swings the ball at over 150 kph

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 0 ( 0 % ) Karachi Kings 2 ( 40 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2 ( 40 % ) Multan Sultans 0 ( 0 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 0 ( 0 % ) Quetta Gladiators 1 ( 20 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 0 ( 0 % ) Karachi Kings 2 ( 40 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2 ( 40 % ) Multan Sultans 0 ( 0 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 0 ( 0 % ) Quetta Gladiators 1 ( 20 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...