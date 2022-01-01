Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan icon Shahid Afridi said India skipper Virat Kohli should give up the captaincy altogether and “enjoy his remaining cricket”.

Kohli still leads India in Test cricket, but Rohit Sharma has replaced him as India’s captain in the limited overs formats.

However, Afridi feels it would be better for Kohli to free himself of the captaincy across all formats as it will decrease the pressure and burden that he has been carrying on his shoulders for a long time.

“I think Virat should step down as captain and just enjoy his remaining cricket which I think [is] aplenty,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38223 ( 12.77 % ) Babar Azam 220303 ( 73.62 % ) Steve Smith 5955 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7473 ( 2.5 % ) Kane Williamson 12743 ( 4.26 % ) Joe Root 969 ( 0.32 % ) Rashid Khan 1854 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 585 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7835 ( 2.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 911 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 616 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1795 ( 0.6 % ) Back

