He should step down as captain, Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi on player who still has plenty of years left

Shahid Afridi said Virat Kohli should step down as India captain

Shahid Afridi: “I think Virat should step down as captain and just enjoy his remaining cricket which I think [is] aplenty”

Pakistan icon Shahid Afridi said India skipper Virat Kohli should give up the captaincy altogether and “enjoy his remaining cricket”.

Kohli still leads India in Test cricket, but Rohit Sharma has replaced him as India’s captain in the limited overs formats.

However, Afridi feels it would be better for Kohli to free himself of the captaincy across all formats as it will decrease the pressure and burden that he has been carrying on his shoulders for a long time.

“I think Virat should step down as captain and just enjoy his remaining cricket which I think [is] aplenty,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

