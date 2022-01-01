A top batsman, Pakistan icon Shahid Afridi on world-class player creating a lasting legacy

Posted on by
Shahid Afridi said India captain Virat Kohli is a top batsman

Shahid Afridi: “He is a top batsman”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said India skipper Virat Kohli is a “top batsman”.

Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in all three formats of the game.

However, even though he is currently going through a lean patch, he is leaving a lasting legacy on the game.

“He is a top batsman,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He should step down as captain, Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi on player who still has plenty of years left

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply