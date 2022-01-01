Shahid Afridi: “He is a top batsman”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said India skipper Virat Kohli is a “top batsman”.
Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in all three formats of the game.
However, even though he is currently going through a lean patch, he is leaving a lasting legacy on the game.
“He is a top batsman,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
