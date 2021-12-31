Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said he advised left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi not to become captain of the Lahore Qalandars.

Shahid noted that Shaheen should have waited for another year or two before taking up the leadership role in order to “focus more on his bowling”.

Shaheen has already established himself as one of the best bowlers in the world across all formats despite only being 21 years old.

“I had advised Shaheen to wait for a year or two before accepting [the] captaincy so that he can focus more on his bowling,” Shahid was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

While Shaheen will captain the Qalandars in PSL 7, Shahid has moved from the Multan Sultans to the Quetta Gladiators.

PSL 7 is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

ALSO CHECK OUT: An exceptionally talented player, Darren Gough on blistering Pakistan fast bowler who has already broken the 150 kph speed barrier

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 0 ( 0 % ) Karachi Kings 1 ( 100 % ) Lahore Qalandars 0 ( 0 % ) Multan Sultans 0 ( 0 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 0 ( 0 % ) Quetta Gladiators 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 0 ( 0 % ) Karachi Kings 1 ( 100 % ) Lahore Qalandars 0 ( 0 % ) Multan Sultans 0 ( 0 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 0 ( 0 % ) Quetta Gladiators 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...