Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan big-hitter Shahid Afridi said India superstar Virat Kohli “can play freely without any other pressures on his mind” if he gives up the captaincy altogether.

Kohli only captains India in Test cricket as Rohit Sharma recently replaced him in the limited overs formats.

Afridi noted that if Kohli lets go of the Test captaincy too, “he will enjoy his cricket”.

“He can play freely without any other pressures on his mind. He will enjoy his cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: A top batsman, Pakistan icon Shahid Afridi on world-class player creating a lasting legacy

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38222 ( 12.77 % ) Babar Azam 220303 ( 73.62 % ) Steve Smith 5955 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7473 ( 2.5 % ) Kane Williamson 12743 ( 4.26 % ) Joe Root 969 ( 0.32 % ) Rashid Khan 1854 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 585 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7835 ( 2.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 911 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 616 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1795 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38222 ( 12.77 % ) Babar Azam 220303 ( 73.62 % ) Steve Smith 5955 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7473 ( 2.5 % ) Kane Williamson 12743 ( 4.26 % ) Joe Root 969 ( 0.32 % ) Rashid Khan 1854 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 585 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7835 ( 2.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 911 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 616 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1795 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...