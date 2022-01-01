Shahid Afridi: “He can play freely without any other pressures on his mind. He will enjoy his cricket”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan big-hitter Shahid Afridi said India superstar Virat Kohli “can play freely without any other pressures on his mind” if he gives up the captaincy altogether.
Kohli only captains India in Test cricket as Rohit Sharma recently replaced him in the limited overs formats.
Afridi noted that if Kohli lets go of the Test captaincy too, “he will enjoy his cricket”.
“He can play freely without any other pressures on his mind. He will enjoy his cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
