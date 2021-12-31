Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Interim Managing Director of Yorkshire Cricket Darren Gough said Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf is an “exceptionally talented” player.
His comments come after it was announced that Rauf would join the team for the 2022 county season.
In the T20 World Cup, Rauf took eight wickets in six games at an average of 21 and an economy rate of 7.30.
Rauf followed up his performance in the tournament with two wickets in three matches during the T20 series against Bangladesh at an average of 39 and an economy rate of 7.09.
In the recent T20 series against the West Indies, he took three wickets in two games at an average of 20.33 and an economy rate of 8.71.
“I am thrilled to welcome the exceptionally talented Haris Rauf to our club,” Gough was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire County Cricket Club website.
