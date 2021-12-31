Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Interim Managing Director of Yorkshire Cricket Darren Gough said Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf is an “exceptionally talented” player.

His comments come after it was announced that Rauf would join the team for the 2022 county season.

In the T20 World Cup, Rauf took eight wickets in six games at an average of 21 and an economy rate of 7.30.

Rauf followed up his performance in the tournament with two wickets in three matches during the T20 series against Bangladesh at an average of 39 and an economy rate of 7.09.

In the recent T20 series against the West Indies, he took three wickets in two games at an average of 20.33 and an economy rate of 8.71.

“I am thrilled to welcome the exceptionally talented Haris Rauf to our club,” Gough was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire County Cricket Club website.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38185 ( 12.78 % ) Babar Azam 219814 ( 73.6 % ) Steve Smith 5952 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7471 ( 2.5 % ) Kane Williamson 12731 ( 4.26 % ) Joe Root 963 ( 0.32 % ) Rashid Khan 1850 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 578 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 7826 ( 2.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 905 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 612 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1787 ( 0.6 % )

