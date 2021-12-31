Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sydney Thunder all-rounder Ben Cutting said Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain is going to love bowling in Australia.

This comes after Hasnain was signed by the Thunder for the ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

With Cutting having played with Hasnain for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he knows exactly how dangerous the 21-year-old pace ace can be.

“Mohammad is going to love bowling in Australia. We have faster pitches and bigger boundaries – conditions that are far more conducive to bowling fast than they are in Pakistan,” Cutting was quoted as saying by the Thunder’s website.

The Thunder currently sit in fourth place on the BBL table with three wins and three losses.

