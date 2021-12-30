Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Australia and Sydney Thunder all-rounder Ben Cutting said Pakistan speedster Mohammad Hasnain has come out to Australia to bowl fast.

Hasnain has joined the Thunder for the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), but has yet to play a game.

Cutting is well aware of Hasnain’s pace since he has played with the 21-year-old for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“He’s a lovely young kid, and his team back home is keen for him to learn about the game and to also come out here and bowl fast,” Cutting was quoted as saying by the Thunder’s website.

The Thunder currently sit in fourth place on the BBL table with three wins and three losses.

