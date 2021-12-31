Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Cricket NSW (New South Wales) Head of Male Cricket Michael Klinger said Pakistan talent Mohammad Hasnain is a fast bowler with extreme pace.

His comments come after Hasnain joined the Sydney Thunder for the Big Bash League (BBL).

“He’s a fast bowler who bowls with extreme pace,” Klinger was quoted as saying by the Thunder’s website.

The Thunder currently sit in fourth place on the BBL table with three wins and three losses.

