Michael Klinger: “Fantastic T20 skills and variations”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Cricket NSW (New South Wales) Head of Male Cricket Michael Klinger said Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain has great skills and variations.
Klinger’s praise for Hasnain comes after the 21-year-old pace sensation joined the Sydney Thunder for the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).
Hasnain has yet to play his first game for the franchise.
“Fantastic T20 skills and variations,” Klinger was quoted as saying by the Thunder’s website.
The Thunder currently sit in fourth place on the BBL table with three wins and three losses.
