Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Cricket NSW (New South Wales) Head of Male Cricket Michael Klinger said Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain has great skills and variations.

Klinger’s praise for Hasnain comes after the 21-year-old pace sensation joined the Sydney Thunder for the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Hasnain has yet to play his first game for the franchise.

“Fantastic T20 skills and variations,” Klinger was quoted as saying by the Thunder’s website.

The Thunder currently sit in fourth place on the BBL table with three wins and three losses.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Fast bowler with extreme pace, Michael Klinger on Pakistan sensation who can have a long and successful career

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38185 ( 12.78 % ) Babar Azam 219815 ( 73.6 % ) Steve Smith 5952 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7471 ( 2.5 % ) Kane Williamson 12731 ( 4.26 % ) Joe Root 963 ( 0.32 % ) Rashid Khan 1850 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 578 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 7826 ( 2.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 905 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 612 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1787 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38185 ( 12.78 % ) Babar Azam 219815 ( 73.6 % ) Steve Smith 5952 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7471 ( 2.5 % ) Kane Williamson 12731 ( 4.26 % ) Joe Root 963 ( 0.32 % ) Rashid Khan 1850 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 578 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 7826 ( 2.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 905 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 612 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1787 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...