Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan swing specialist Wasim Akram said the 21st century belongs to captain Babar Azam.

His comments come after Azam recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He accumulated 303 runs in six games during the ICC event, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he only mustered 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

However, he found his form again in the two-Test series as he made 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Most recently, he amassed 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies.

“The 21st century belongs to Babar Azam,” Wasim told Sport 360 as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

