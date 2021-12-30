He’s the man, Wasim Akram on Pakistan player who can do nothing wrong

Wasim Akram said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the man

Wasim Akram: “He’s the man”

Pakistan swing king Wasim Akram has heaped praise on captain Babar Azam, saying “he’s the man”.

Azam recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He scored 303 runs in six games during the ICC event, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he wasn’t at his best as he only managed to make 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

However, he turned things around in the two-Test series that followed as he made 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Most recently, he accumulated 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies.

“He’s the man,” Wasim told Sport 360 as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

