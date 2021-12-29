Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said people are starting to talk about captain Babar Azam like previous Pakistan batting greats.

The Sultan of Swing noted that in the past, there were legends like Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Saleem Malik, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf, who all had a major impact with the bat during their illustrious careers.

Now, Azam is joining the greats with his incredible performances and the record-breaking feats he has already achieved.

“You see if you talk about Pakistan batting, you start with Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Saleem Malik, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf and then now it’s Babar Azam,” Wasim told Sport 360 as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

