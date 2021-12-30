Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting said Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain is easily bowling 150 kph.

His comments come after Hasnain joined the Sydney Thunder for the ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Cutting has played alongside the 21-year-old for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and knows just how talented he is.

“He bowls fast; easily at 150 km/h,” Cutting was quoted as saying by the Thunder’s website.

Hasnain has yet to play his first game for the Thunder, who currently sit in fourth place on the table with three wins and three losses.

