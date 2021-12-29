Wasim Akram: “And now he’s the part of fab four. [Virat] Kohli, [David] Warner, [Joe] Root and Babar is now getting high on top”
Pakistan icon Wasim Akram said captain Babar Azam has established himself as part of the fab four in world cricket.
Many people consider Azam to be among the best batsmen in the world in all formats.
Wasim noted that in addition to Azam, India skipper Virat Kohli, Australia opener David Warner and England captain Joe Root are the other members of the fab four.
“And now he’s the part of fab four. [Virat] Kohli, [David] Warner, [Joe] Root and Babar is now getting high on top,” Wasim told Sport 360 as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
