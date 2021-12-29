Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan icon Wasim Akram said captain Babar Azam has established himself as part of the fab four in world cricket.

Many people consider Azam to be among the best batsmen in the world in all formats.

Wasim noted that in addition to Azam, India skipper Virat Kohli, Australia opener David Warner and England captain Joe Root are the other members of the fab four.

“And now he’s the part of fab four. [Virat] Kohli, [David] Warner, [Joe] Root and Babar is now getting high on top,” Wasim told Sport 360 as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Knew this boy would perform consistently, Wasim Akram on Pakistan player he predicted great things for

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38075 ( 12.83 % ) Babar Azam 218192 ( 73.53 % ) Steve Smith 5936 ( 2 % ) Ben Stokes 7460 ( 2.51 % ) Kane Williamson 12678 ( 4.27 % ) Joe Root 940 ( 0.32 % ) Rashid Khan 1835 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 566 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 7794 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 886 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 606 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1770 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38075 ( 12.83 % ) Babar Azam 218192 ( 73.53 % ) Steve Smith 5936 ( 2 % ) Ben Stokes 7460 ( 2.51 % ) Kane Williamson 12678 ( 4.27 % ) Joe Root 940 ( 0.32 % ) Rashid Khan 1835 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 566 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 7794 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 886 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 606 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1770 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...