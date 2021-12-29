Amazing focus, Wasim Akram on Pakistan player with serious talent

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan great Wasim Akram has praised captain Babar Azam for his amazing focus.

Azam broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

In the ICC event, he scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, his form cooled down as he only managed to make 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

However, he began to heat up again in the two-Test series that followed as he amassed 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Most recently, he accumulated 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies.

“He is focused,” Wasim told Sport 360 as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

