That’s the sign of a good leader, Wasim Akram on Pakistan player never satisfied with his performance

Posted on by
Wasim Akram said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is never satisfied with his performance and that is the sign of a good leader

Wasim Akram: “He’s never satisfied with his performance and that’s a sign of a good leader”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram said captain Babar Azam is “never satisfied with his performance”, which is the “sign of a good leader”.

Azam recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

In the tournament, he amassed 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the three T20 Internationals against Bangladesh, his form took a hit as he only managed to muster 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

However, he regained some form in the two-Test series that followed as he made 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Most recently, he scored 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies.

“He’s never satisfied with his performance and that’s a sign of a good leader,” Wasim told Sport 360 as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Amazing focus, Wasim Akram on Pakistan player with serious talent

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply