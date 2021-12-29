Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan legend Wasim Akram said captain Babar Azam is “never satisfied with his performance”, which is the “sign of a good leader”.
Azam recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.
In the tournament, he amassed 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.
As for the three T20 Internationals against Bangladesh, his form took a hit as he only managed to muster 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.
However, he regained some form in the two-Test series that followed as he made 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.
Most recently, he scored 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies.
“He’s never satisfied with his performance and that’s a sign of a good leader,” Wasim told Sport 360 as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
