Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram said he loves captain Babar Azam’s work ethic.

Azam has enjoyed a meteoric rise since making his international debut in 2015 as he has already established himself as one of the top batsmen in all three formats.

He recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

In the tournament, he made 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he failed to make his presence felt as he only accumulated 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

He bounced back in the two-Test series as he struck 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Most recently, he scored 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies.

“I love his work ethic,” Wasim told Sport 360 as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

