Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said Pakistan left-arm quick bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is “[a] real talent”.

In the T20 World Cup, Afridi claimed seven wickets in six games at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

In the T20 series against Bangladesh, he only played one game but made his presence felt as he finished with figures of 2-15 off his four overs.

As for the two-Test series that followed, he continued to dominate as he took 10 wickets, which included a five-for, at an average of 13.60.

Most recently, he picked up four wickets in two T20 Internationals against the West Indies at an average of 15.25 and an economy rate of 7.62.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is well, [a] real talent,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37966 ( 12.86 % ) Babar Azam 216918 ( 73.48 % ) Steve Smith 5921 ( 2.01 % ) Ben Stokes 7451 ( 2.52 % ) Kane Williamson 12631 ( 4.28 % ) Joe Root 927 ( 0.31 % ) Rashid Khan 1825 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 558 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 7765 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 871 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 602 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1760 ( 0.6 % )

