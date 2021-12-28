Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said India will, “after some time”, say that they don’t have players like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Latif’s comments come after Azam and Rizwan dominated India when the two teams met in the T20 World Cup.

Azam scored an unbeaten 68 not out and Rizwan made 79 not out as Pakistan demolished India by 10 wickets to win their first-ever World Cup match against their arch-rivals.

In the tournament, Azam broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

The 27-year-old amassed 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

Rizwan, meanwhile, scored 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

As for the three T20 Internationals against Bangladesh, Azam suffered a dip in form as he only made 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

Rizwan, meanwhile, accumulated 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90.

In the two Tests that followed, Azam regained some form by scoring 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Rizwan made 58 runs, which included a top score of 53 not out, at an average of 58.

Most recently, Azam struck 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, which Pakistan won 3-0.

Rizwan was in stellar form during the series as he accumulated 203 runs in three matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 67.66 and a strike-rate of 159.84.

“About a year ago, we used to say that Pakistan doesn’t have players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul, especially in T20 cricket. But I think, after some time, Indians will also say that we don’t have players like Rizwan and Babar,” Latif said on PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

