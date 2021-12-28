Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram said captain Babar Azam “came through the proper ranks”.

Azam has been in superb form as of late as he broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He amassed 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he failed to have much of an impact as he mustered 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

He rebounded well in the two-Test series that followed as he amassed 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Most recently, he made 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, which Pakistan won 3-0.

“He came through the proper ranks, I have worked with him in Karachi Kings as well [for the] last three years,” Wasim told Sport 360 as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

