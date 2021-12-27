Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s batting has improved a lot.

He acknowledged that Rizwan has been in sensational form throughout 2021 and added that “all the youngsters should look at him and take him as their role model”.

In the T20 World Cup, Rizwan accumulated 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

He then scored 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90 in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

As for the two-Test series, he mustered 58 runs, which included a top score of 53 not out, at an average of 58.

In regards to the recently-concluded three-match T20 series against the West Indies Rizwan continued his red-hot form as he amassed 203 runs in three matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 67.66 and a strike-rate of 159.84.

Babar Azam "The way Mohammad Rizwan has played throughout this year and the way he has improved his batting – all the youngsters should look at him and take him as their role model" #PAKvWI #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 16, 2021

“The way Mohammad Rizwan has played throughout this year and the way he has improved his batting – all the youngsters should look at him and take him as their role model,” Azam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: A brilliant performer, Nicholas Pooran on 150 kph Pakistan speedster who lets the ball do the talking for him

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37927 ( 12.87 % ) Babar Azam 216428 ( 73.46 % ) Steve Smith 5919 ( 2.01 % ) Ben Stokes 7443 ( 2.53 % ) Kane Williamson 12620 ( 4.28 % ) Joe Root 921 ( 0.31 % ) Rashid Khan 1822 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 555 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 7758 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 863 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 600 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1757 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37927 ( 12.87 % ) Babar Azam 216428 ( 73.46 % ) Steve Smith 5919 ( 2.01 % ) Ben Stokes 7443 ( 2.53 % ) Kane Williamson 12620 ( 4.28 % ) Joe Root 921 ( 0.31 % ) Rashid Khan 1822 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 555 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 7758 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 863 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 600 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1757 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...