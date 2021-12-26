Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran said Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is a “brilliant performer”.

In the T20 World Cup, Afridi took seven wickets in six games at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

In the T20 series against Bangladesh, he only played one game but had a huge impact as he finished with figures of 2-15 off his four overs.

As for the two-Test series, he continued to shine as he picked up 10 wickets, which included a five-for, at an average of 13.60.

Most recently, he claimed four wickets in two T20 Internationals against the West Indies at an average of 15.25 and an economy rate of 7.62.

“Pakistan also has the services of Shaheen, who is a brilliant performer,” Pooran was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Afridi will now captain the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7, which is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

