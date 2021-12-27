Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan brings great quality to the team.

His comments come after Rizwan has enjoyed a brilliant year with both the bat and keeping gloves.

In the T20 World Cup, Rizwan amassed 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

He then made 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90 in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

As for the two-Test series that followed, he scored 58 runs, which included a top score of 53 not out, at an average of 58.

Most recently, he accumulated 203 runs in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 67.66 and a strike-rate of 159.84.

“I’ve always been following Mohammad Rizwan and have been speaking about him for a while about the quality he brings,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

