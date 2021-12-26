Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali deserve to be praised for their outstanding performances as of late.

In the T20 World Cup, Afridi took seven wickets in six games at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

In the T20 series against Bangladesh, he only featured in one game, where he registered figures of 2-15 off his four overs.

As for the two-Test series that followed, he was in lethal form as he picked up 10 wickets, which included a five-for, at an average of 13.60.

Most recently, he snapped up four wickets in two T20 Internationals against the West Indies at an average of 15.25 and an economy rate of 7.62.

Hasan claimed five wickets in six matches in the T20 World Cup at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.

However, he bounced back in the one T20 International he played against Bangladesh as he registered figures of 3-22 off his four overs.

He followed that up with nine wickets in the two-Test series, which included a five-for, at an average of 15.55.

The 27-year-old did not feature in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies as he was rested.

“Both fast bowlers deserve to be praised,” Azam was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

