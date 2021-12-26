Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi “will be an asset” to the team during the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi will represent the Gladiators in PSL 7 after previously playing for the Multan Sultans.

Known for launching mammoth sixes and being a wicket-taker with the ball, Sarfaraz has no doubt that Afridi will have a big impact in PSL 7, which is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

“He will be an asset to our team,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 783 ( 7.15 % ) Karachi Kings 2690 ( 24.57 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3596 ( 32.85 % ) Multan Sultans 1005 ( 9.18 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1788 ( 16.33 % ) Quetta Gladiators 1085 ( 9.91 % ) Back

