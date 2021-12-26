Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan has confirmed that Sarfaraz Ahmed will be the team’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

His comments come after he was asked whether his son Azam would overtake Sarfaraz as the go-to wicketkeeper-batsman.

However, Moin made it clear that Sarfaraz will continue to don the keeping gloves and added that the franchise will look into making any changes “whenever needed”.

“As far as his keeping in Quetta Gladiators under Sarfaraz is concerned, we will look into it whenever needed. Sarfaraz is the captain of the team and understands things better,” Moin was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

PSL 7 is scheduled to take place from January 27 to February 27.

