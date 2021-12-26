Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said Babar Azam is “slowly getting better” as a captain.
His comments come after the national team has excelled under Azam’s leadership.
In the T20 World Cup, the men in green reached the semi-finals after going unbeaten in the group stages.
They then defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in a three-match T20 series before whitewashing them 2-0 in the Test series that followed.
Most recently, Pakistan beat the West Indies 3-0 in a T20 series.
“Babar is a very good captain and he is slowly getting better,” Wasim was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
Azam will now captain the Karachi Kings in PSL 7, which is set to be played from January 27 to February 27.
