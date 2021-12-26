Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said Babar Azam is “slowly getting better” as a captain.

His comments come after the national team has excelled under Azam’s leadership.

In the T20 World Cup, the men in green reached the semi-finals after going unbeaten in the group stages.

They then defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in a three-match T20 series before whitewashing them 2-0 in the Test series that followed.

Most recently, Pakistan beat the West Indies 3-0 in a T20 series.

“Babar is a very good captain and he is slowly getting better,” Wasim was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Azam will now captain the Karachi Kings in PSL 7, which is set to be played from January 27 to February 27.

