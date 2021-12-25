Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said his son Azam is “obviously in [the] selectors’ plans for the future”.

This comes after Azam was initially picked for the T20 World Cup, but was later removed from the team in favour of veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Azam has featured in three T20 Internationals to date and scored six runs at an average of of six.

Right now, the 23-year-old is playing for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has amassed 523 runs in 10 matches, which includes a century and three fifties, at an average of 32.68.

“He is obviously in [the] selectors’ plans for the future,” Moin was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

