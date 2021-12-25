Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said his son Azam has “done pretty well in the recent past”.

Azam has represented Pakistan in three T20 Internationals and scored six runs at an average of of six.

Currently, the 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman is playing for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has scored 523 runs in 10 matches, which includes a century and three fifties, at an average of 32.68.

“Azam has done pretty well in the recent past,” Moin was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Coming Soon Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes No Results Vote Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 1317 ( 26.5 % ) No 3652 ( 73.5 % ) Back

