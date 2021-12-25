Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed “needs to change his batting number” in T20 Internationals.

Sarfaraz hasn’t been playing regularly for Pakistan since Mohammad Rizwan replaced him as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman.

However, Moin feels a change in batting position could do the trick in reviving the 34-year-old’s international career.

“I have always believed that Sarfaraz needs to change his batting number in T20Is,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Sarfaraz is currently representing Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. In the team’s recent game against Southern Punjab, which Sindh won by 48 runs, Sarfaraz scored 34 not out and 23.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He can put pressure on the selectors during PSL 7, Moin on Pakistan player waiting to be given another chance

Coming Soon Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Results Vote Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 5184 ( 75.83 % ) No! 1652 ( 24.17 % ) Back

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 5184 ( 75.83 % ) No! 1652 ( 24.17 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...