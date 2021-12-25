Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed “needs to change his batting number” in T20 Internationals.
Sarfaraz hasn’t been playing regularly for Pakistan since Mohammad Rizwan replaced him as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman.
However, Moin feels a change in batting position could do the trick in reviving the 34-year-old’s international career.
“I have always believed that Sarfaraz needs to change his batting number in T20Is,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
Sarfaraz is currently representing Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. In the team’s recent game against Southern Punjab, which Sindh won by 48 runs, Sarfaraz scored 34 not out and 23.
