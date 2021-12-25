Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said Sarfaraz Ahmed can put pressure on fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan if he scores runs consistently.

Sarfaraz used to be Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman when he was captain.

However, after losing the captaincy across all formats, Rizwan overtook him as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman.

With PSL 7 coming up, Moin, who coaches the Quetta Gladiators, feels Sarfaraz could potentially get back into Pakistan’s playing XI if he has a stellar campaign.

In PSL 6, Sarfaraz was one of the top batsmen as he was the sixth-highest run-scorer with 321 runs in 10 matches for the Gladiators, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.85 and a strike-rate of 137.76.

It should also be noted that Sarfaraz has not played international cricket since April this year as Rizwan has been in remarkable form.

“Scoring runs is more important than leading a team. If he scores runs, he will be a strong candidate after Rizwan,” Moin was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

PSL 7 is scheduled to take place from January 27 to February 27.

