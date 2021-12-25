Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed can put pressure on the national selectors if he performs well in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In PSL 6, Sarfaraz was one of the standout players as he was the sixth-highest run-scorer with 321 runs in 10 matches for the Quetta Gladiators, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.85 and a strike-rate of 137.76.

Moin noted that if Sarfaraz shines bright in PSL 7, which is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27, he may force his way back into the national team.

The 34-year-old last played international cricket in April this year and has only featured in a handful of games lately since Mohammad Rizwan has become Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman.

“Sarfaraz needs to think about it and perform in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season to put pressure on [the] selectors,” Moin, who coaches the Gladiators, was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

