Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said players only remain in the team if they perform when talking about wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Sarfaraz used to be undroppable in the past as he captained the team in all three formats.

However, after being stripped of the captaincy, he has only featured in a handful of games as Mohammad Rizwan has replaced him as Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman.

With Rizwan having excelled in his role, Sarfaraz has been left sitting on the sidelines, with his last game coming in April this year.

Currently, he is representing Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and in the team’s recent game against Southern Punjab, which Sindh won by 48 runs, Sarfaraz scored 34 not out and 23.

Moin noted that in order for Sarfaraz to have any chance of getting back into the Pakistan team, he has to put up a number of strong performances to convince the national selectors to give him another chance.

“It’s a natural thing, if you perform, you remain in the team,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

