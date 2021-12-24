Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi admitted that he never thought he would be playing for his country in all three formats this quickly.

The 21-year-old has already established himself as the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack and is also one of the top bowlers in the world.

In the T20 World Cup, he claimed seven wickets in six games at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

Against Bangladesh, he only featured in one T20 International, but did some damage in that match as he finished with figures of 2-15 off his four overs.

In the two-Test series that followed, he continued to make his presence felt as he took 10 wickets, which included a five-for, at an average of 13.60.

Most recently, he ended up taking four wickets in two games in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies at an average of 15.25 and an economy rate of 7.62.

“I never thought of playing in all three formats for Pakistan so quickly,” Afridi was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

