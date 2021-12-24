Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has expressed his desire to become the number one bowler in all three formats.

Currently, the 21-year-old pace spearhead is third on the Test bowlers rankings, 13th in ODIs and 11th in T20 Internationals.

“I am enjoying playing all three formats and I hope to become the best bowler in all of them,” Afridi was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

In the T20 World Cup, Afridi took seven wickets in six games at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

Against Bangladesh, he only played one T20 International, but had a big impact as he recorded figures of 2-15 off his four overs.

In the two-Test series, he continued to shine as he picked up 10 wickets, which included a five-for, at an average of 13.60.

As for the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, which Pakistan won 3-0, he snapped up four wickets in two games at an average of 15.25 and an economy rate of 7.62.

