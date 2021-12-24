Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali said he will continue to improve following a strong showing in the recent T20 series against the West Indies.

Haider scored 99 runs in three matches, which included a career-best knock of 68, at an average of 49.50 and a strike-rate of 135.61.

With the 21-year-old having been in and out of the national team as of late, he is determined to put in the hard work to ensure he cements his spot.

“I do simple practice but I increased the time period of hitting [in] the nets. I will improve more as no one is perfect,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Haider is currently playing for Northern in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 228 runs in two games, which includes a career-best 206, at an average of 114.

