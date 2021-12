Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

West Indies power-hitter Nicholas Pooran said Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan have treated people to something special this year.

Both players have been at the top of their games throughout the year in all three formats.

Azam recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

The 27-year-old accumulated 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

Rizwan, meanwhile, scored 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Azam had a rough showing as he made 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

Rizwan, however, mustered 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90.

In the two-Test series that followed, Azam regained his form by scoring 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Rizwan made 58 runs, which included a top score of 53 not out, at an average of 58.

Most recently, Azam accumulated 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, which Pakistan won 3-0.

Rizwan, meanwhile, amassed 203 runs in three matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 67.66 and a strike-rate of 159.84.

“A lot of other people looking on in the world would have seen something special this year from both of them,” Pooran was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

