Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran said Pakistan captain Babar Azam and fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan are showing the world just how good they are.

Azam and Rizwan have been spectacular throughout 2021 and have established themselves as two of the world’s most elite players.

Azam recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

The 27-year-old scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

Rizwan, meanwhile, amassed 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

As for the three T20 Internationals against Bangladesh, Azam failed to have much of an impact as he mustered 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

Rizwan, however, made 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90.

In the two Tests that followed, Azam rebounded by making 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Rizwan scored 58 runs, which included a top score of 53 not out, at an average of 58.

Most recently, Azam amassed 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, which Pakistan won 3-0.

Rizwan, meanwhile, accumulated 203 runs in three matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 67.66 and a strike-rate of 159.84.

“They actually show the world how good they are as batters and they actually show batsmanship,” Pooran was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: They have been fantastic this year, Nicholas Pooran on Pakistan pair who are a force to be reckoned with

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37855 ( 12.9 % ) Babar Azam 215327 ( 73.4 % ) Steve Smith 5916 ( 2.02 % ) Ben Stokes 7436 ( 2.53 % ) Kane Williamson 12594 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 910 ( 0.31 % ) Rashid Khan 1818 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 547 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 7743 ( 2.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 851 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 600 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1746 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37855 ( 12.9 % ) Babar Azam 215327 ( 73.4 % ) Steve Smith 5916 ( 2.02 % ) Ben Stokes 7436 ( 2.53 % ) Kane Williamson 12594 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 910 ( 0.31 % ) Rashid Khan 1818 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 547 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 7743 ( 2.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 851 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 600 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1746 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...