Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran said Pakistan captain Babar Azam and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “are at [the] top of the game”.

Azam recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He accumulated 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 3-0, he mustered 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

In the two-Test series that followed, where Pakistan whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0, Azam scored 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Most recently, he amassed 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, which Pakistan won 3-0.

As for Afridi, he ended his T20 World Cup campaign with seven wickets in six games at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

He then registered figures of 2-15 off his four overs in the one T20 International he played against Bangladesh.

As for the two-Test series, he took 10 wickets, which included a five-for, at an average of 13.60.

In the two T20 Internationals he played against the West Indies, he picked up four wickets at an average of 15.25 and an economy rate of 7.62.

“Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi are at [the] top of the game,” Pooran was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Developing very well, Babar Azam on Pakistan speedster bowling 140 kph toe-crushing yorkers

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37855 ( 12.9 % ) Babar Azam 215327 ( 73.4 % ) Steve Smith 5916 ( 2.02 % ) Ben Stokes 7436 ( 2.53 % ) Kane Williamson 12594 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 910 ( 0.31 % ) Rashid Khan 1818 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 547 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 7743 ( 2.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 851 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 600 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1746 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37855 ( 12.9 % ) Babar Azam 215327 ( 73.4 % ) Steve Smith 5916 ( 2.02 % ) Ben Stokes 7436 ( 2.53 % ) Kane Williamson 12594 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 910 ( 0.31 % ) Rashid Khan 1818 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 547 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 7743 ( 2.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 851 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 600 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1746 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...