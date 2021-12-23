Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

West Indies big-hitter Nicholas Pooran said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the best cricketers in the world.

Azam has been in fantastic form as of late as he broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he only made 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

He bounced back in the two-Test series that followed as he amassed 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Most recently, he accumulated 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, which Pakistan won 3-0.

“Babar has been one of the best players in the world,” Pooran was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

