Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said many players, including pace bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr, are developing very well.

His comments come after Wasim Jnr represented the national team in the recent three-match T20 series against the West Indies.

The 20-year-old was in red-hot form throughout the series, which Pakistan won 3-0, as he took eight wickets at an average of 15.37 and an economy rate of 10.25.

Babar Azam "This group of players is developing very well, including Mohammad Wasim. These youngsters are evolving and they'll only get better with time" #Cricket #PAKvWI — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 14, 2021

“This group of players is developing very well, including Mohammad Wasim. These youngsters are evolving and they’ll only get better with time,” Azam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Wasim Jnr was also set to feature in the three ODIs against the West Indies, but the series has been postponed until June 2022.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37801 ( 12.92 % ) Babar Azam 214784 ( 73.38 % ) Steve Smith 5913 ( 2.02 % ) Ben Stokes 7427 ( 2.54 % ) Kane Williamson 12582 ( 4.3 % ) Joe Root 907 ( 0.31 % ) Rashid Khan 1812 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 545 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 7732 ( 2.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 839 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 600 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1740 ( 0.59 % ) Back

