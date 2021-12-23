Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran said it is always a pleasure to learn from Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Azam is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in all three formats of the game.

He recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

In the tournament, Azam scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the three T20 Internationals against Bangladesh, he struck 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

He regained some form in the two-Test series that followed as he made 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Most recently, he amassed 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, which Pakistan won 3-0.

“It’s always a pleasure to learn something from his book,” Pooran was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

