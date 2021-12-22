Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia spinner Kerry O’Keeffe said even if Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored no runs, it would be a “stylish zero”.

Azam recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

The 27-year-old scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Azam’s form cooled down as he was only able to muster 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

In the two-Test series that followed, Azam bounced back by amassing 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Most recently, he accumulated 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, which Pakistan won 3-0.

“I can watch Babar get [a] 20-ball duck and would aesthetically walk away saying it was a good knock. A good zero, a stylish zero,” O’Keeffe was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37776 ( 12.92 % ) Babar Azam 214533 ( 73.38 % ) Steve Smith 5909 ( 2.02 % ) Ben Stokes 7425 ( 2.54 % ) Kane Williamson 12570 ( 4.3 % ) Joe Root 904 ( 0.31 % ) Rashid Khan 1811 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 544 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 7727 ( 2.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 837 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 600 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1736 ( 0.59 % )

