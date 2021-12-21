Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Shan Masood has admitted that things got heated between him and former head coach Mickey Arthur.
He noted that they started off on the wrong foot as their relationship deteriorated in the first conversation they had.
“The first conversation we had, however, did not go as planned because things got a little heated,” the 32-year-old said in an interview with Derbyshire as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
“After that, we shared a couple of emails where Mickey wanted me to do certain things as a player. From the outside, it might have seemed that I was probably getting the axe and that I was not in Mickey’s plans but he was setting me back to make sure that I develop into a player that he thought I could.”
Masood’s comments come after he joined Derbyshire for the entire 2022 county season.
Arthur played a significant role in bringing Masood to the team as he is Derbyshire’s head of cricket.
Currently, Masood is representing Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has made 502 runs in four matches, which includes the ongoing game against Northern, at an average of 71.71.
